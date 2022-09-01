Surprising Benefits of Eating Soy

Eating soy can help with many health problems, including menopause and high cholesterol. It is also a good source of fibre and phytochemicals. Many women have also reported that soy can alleviate symptoms of menopause. In addition, women who consume soya products may reduce their risk of developing certain cancers and chronic illnesses.

Several studies have shown that soy has protective effects against breast cancer. In one study, which included more than 5,042 breast cancer survivors, those who consumed the most soy were able to reduce their risk of recurrence by over half. The same study also showed that women who consumed soy regularly were more likely to survive post-menopausal cancer than those who didn’t. These findings have been supported by numerous other studies.

A number of studies have also linked soy to lower cholesterol. For example, a 2015 study showed that soy decreased LDL cholesterol levels. In addition, soy reduced total cholesterol and triglycerides. The reduction in LDL cholesterol was statistically significant. The researchers also found that soy protein had no unfavorable effect on HDL cholesterol or triglyceride levels.

Studies have also found that soy reduces the intake of saturated fat and increases fiber, both of which are healthy for the heart. Eating soy is a great way to replace meat and dairy products without compromising your health. However, if you have a thyroid condition or are vegetarian, you may want to limit your soy intake.

Soy is an increasingly popular food. In fact, it is one of the most studied foods in nutrition science. Researchers have investigated its effects on everything from cardiovascular health to gut microbiome. But interpreting this research is tricky. To avoid misinformation and poor information, you should evaluate the evidence behind a research study.

Soy has been consumed in Asian countries for centuries. However, it only became common in the United States in the 1960s. As soy’s popularity grew, research into its health benefits began to increase. In the 1990s, interest in soy and cardiovascular disease was particularly sharp. In 1999, the Food and Drug Administration approved an authorized health claim linking soy consumption with decreased risk of coronary heart disease.

A study published by the American Heart Association examined 22 randomized trials and found that eating 50 grams of soy per day reduced LDL cholesterol by 3 percent. This is equivalent to eating 1.5 pounds of tofu or drinking eight glasses of soy milk. Soy also helps with red blood cell production and improves vascular functions.

Soy products contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids protect the heart and fight against inflammation. Soy is a good source of fiber and protein and can improve metabolism. Eating soy regularly may even reduce the risk of prostate and breast cancer. Soy may also improve digestion and promote bone health.